Allan Chi Yun Wong MS’73

Allan Chi Yun Wong is the founder, chair, and group chief executive officer of VTech. After a brief stint at National Cash Register Company, he started VTech in 1976 as an electronics company designing and manufacturing home-gaming consoles, including Pong (an early video game based on table tennis).

In its first year, Wong grew the company from an initial investment of $40,000 to an annual revenue just under $1,000,000. Under Wong’s direction, the company later focused on producing children’s learning products and cordless phones. In 1998, Business Week named him one of the “World’s Top 25 Executives.” Today, VTech is one of the top 50 electronics manufacturers globally, with more than $1.8 billion in revenue.

Wong serves on the board of China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited and Li & Fung Limited, and he’s also the deputy chairman and director of The Bank of East Asia, the third largest bank in Hong Kong. His government honored him with the Gold Bauhinia Star in 2008, and the United Kingdom gave him its Most Excellent Order of the British Empire award in 1997. He has an honorary doctorate from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and he served as a keynote speaker at the March 2017 Hong Kong chapter alumni event.