10 Tips for Managing Children’s Screen Time

We’ve never used our screens more than in the past 18 months. After an abrupt and tough transition, many of us have been logging in daily to work and learn remotely, on top of vegging out in front of the TV and our phone screens. Children are also encountering digital media at younger and younger ages, and in higher quantities than ever before. The knee-jerk reaction to screen time for infants and toddlers tends to be that it should be as limited as possible. But it’s not so simple, explains Heather Kirkorian, chair of the Department of Human Development and Family Studies in the School of Human Ecology and faculty director of the Cognitive Development and Media Lab. Her research focuses on family studies and the effects of media use on young children’s cognitive development. “If we think about all the reasons we use media … it’s not all good or all bad. It’s serving goals and sometimes it might be serving those goals well and sometimes not so well.”