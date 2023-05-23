WAA: Lakeland Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

Register by May 17.

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

The Times They Are a Changin’: A Century of Discovery on Northern Lakes

Featuring:

Gretchen Gerrish, director of the Trout Lake Station at UW–Madison’s Center for Limnology Carol Warden MS’11, research scientist at Trout Lake Station

Dinner will be a buffet featuring beef, chicken, fish, and vegetarian options. A cash bar will be available.

Program Schedule

5 p.m. Check-in 6 p.m. Dinner is served 7 p.m. Program begins 9 p.m. Event concludes

About the Speaker



Additional Information

When you register, please inform us of any dietary restrictions you may have or physical accommodations you may require, such as captions, interpreting services, or other needs.

The WAA: Lakeland Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.