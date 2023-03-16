WAA: Saint Louis Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

The cost is $50 per person or $35 for recent graduates.

Register by March 2.

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

[PRESENTATION TITLE]

Featuring:

Young Mie Kim, PhD, professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication and faculty affiliate of the Department of Political Science

Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served, featuring vegetarian and gluten-free options. An open bar will be available, serving wine, beer, and rail cocktails.

About the Speaker

Young Mie Kim – long bio goes here.

Additional Information

Free parking is available.

When you register, please inform us of any dietary restrictions you may have or physical accommodations you may require, such as captions, interpreting services, or other needs.

The WAA: Saint Louis Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.