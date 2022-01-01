Diverse Alumni
UW–Madison wouldn’t be the world-class institution we love without the full range of cultural, social, and personal identities that our students, staff, and alumni bring. Celebrate the diversity that makes the UW such a vibrant place — and help us ensure that every Badger feels included and valued.
The Wisconsin Experience is for everyone.
Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plans
Read how we’re planning to better serve all alumni — and improve the student experience for current Badgers as well.
Stay Engaged
Stay in the know — and more connected to the UW and WAA. By updating your contact information and signing up for our affinity lists, you’ll receive communications about events, programs, services, and more that interest you.
Affinity Groups
Meet Badgers from all over the world who share your interest in supporting UW students and alumni. These affinity group communities create a space where you can connect with other alumni both socially and professionally, celebrate those who make a difference in their communities, support students during their time on campus, and more.
Virtual Backgrounds
Show your pride during Pride Month — and year-round! — with these Badger Pride backgrounds. Now you can video conference in true Badger fashion.
Sponsorship Plan
Are you planning an event or activity that will foster connection among diverse alumni or cultivate diverse student and alumni connections?
Commencement is a time to celebrate the knowledge and skills that graduating students developed in their time at the UW, and to inspire them to tak...
As the first Black woman aviator in the military, Marcella Ng ’78 blew past any talk of the sky being the limit.