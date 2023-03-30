William Fagerstrom Has Retired a Second Time

William Fagerstrom ’61, PhD’72 has retired a second time. After earning his bachelor’s degree, he worked for six years at E. I. DuPont and then returned to the UW for graduate school, where he taught manufacturing as an instructor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. After getting his PhD, he returned to DuPont and had a career consulting in machine dynamics. After retiring from DuPont, he taught manufacturing part time for more than 25 years as an adjunct professor in mechanical engineering at the University of Delaware. He has now retired from teaching to spend more time researching his family history.