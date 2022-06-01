Skip Navigation

Wendy Riemann Earns Doctorate

Jun. 01, 2022
Category: Education

In May of 2022, Wendy Riemann ’02 graduated from George Mason University with her PhD in communication, after successfully defending her dissertation, “Thank You, Next: Why People Break Marriage Engagements and the Helpful, Unhelpful, and Mixed Social Support They Receive Afterward.”

