Wendy Riemann Earns Doctorate
In May of 2022, Wendy Riemann ’02 graduated from George Mason University with her PhD in communication, after successfully defending her dissertation, “Thank You, Next: Why People Break Marriage Engagements and the Helpful, Unhelpful, and Mixed Social Support They Receive Afterward.”
More Alumni Notes
Wendy Riemann ’02 has earned her PhD in communication from George Mason University.
Ande Breunig ’94 of Evanston, IL, was recently awarded the Community Leader of the Year award.
Charlene Yauch MS’97, MS’00, PhD’00 is now director of the Center for Quick Response Manufacturing at UW–Madison.
