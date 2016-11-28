UW Law and La Follette Institute Alum Now A Leader In Finance: Jason S. Gerlach

Jason Gerlach JD ’96, MA ’96 is now nearing a decade in the field of finance where he has taken on various roles of industry leadership. As the CEO and Managing Partner of Sunrise Capital Partners of the San Diego Area, Gerlach drives the vision and all business activities of one of the pioneering firms of alternative investing. As the co-founder and current President of the not-for-profit California Hedge Fund Association, Gerlach leads the way for over 1200 members of California’s thriving alternative investment industry as they engage in educational events, community outreach activities, and more throughout California.