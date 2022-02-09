Thomas I. Barnett Joins Jackson Lewis as Principal and Chief Data Officer

Thomas I. Barnett ’84 has joined national employment law firm Jackson Lewis as principal and chief data officer (CDO). Tom joins the firm from UnitedLex, where he was senior vice president and divisional general counsel. As principal and CDO, Tom will oversee the firm’s data scientists and analysts, statisticians, and eDiscovery services. He will work closely with attorneys and business services departments to analyze data to identify growth opportunities and develop and drive business strategies and objectives. As principal, Tom focuses his practice on providing guidance on eDiscovery, information governance, and data privacy and security matters. He has extensive experience in eDiscovery, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.