Steve Braun Recognized for His Years of Community Service

For the fourth time, Steve Braun ’83, a Northwestern Mutual wealth management advisor in Chicago, has been recognized by the company as a 2022 Community Service Award winner. Braun has been a board member and active supporter of Cures Within Reach and, as part of the Community Service Award, donated $15,000 to the Chicago-based nonprofit. He previously received the award from Northwestern Mutual in 2011, 2015, and 2019.

Cures Within Reach catalyzes the testing of approved therapies for new indications across the U.S. and beyond. Locally, it’s working to improve health disparities by funding Chicago-based clinical trials for diseases that impact racial/ethnic minority communities.

In 2009, Cures Within Reach funded Drs. Kaczmarek and Danilov at UW–Madison to repurpose the Portable NeuroStimulator (PoNS) to help multiple sclerosis patients regain function. This medical device, previously used to treat balance disorders, is now FDA-approved.