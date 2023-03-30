Home
Rabbi Joel Mosbacher to Earn Honorary Doctorate of Divinity
Rabbi Joel Mosbacher ’92 will earn his honorary doctor of divinity degree this May (2023) from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion from which he was ordained as a rabbi in 1998. The degree is awarded to Reform Jewish professionals for 25 years of service. Rabbi Mosbacher has served congregational pulpits in Dunwoody, Georgia; Mahwah, New Jersey; and, since 2016, New York City.
More Alumni Notes
Gary Karner MS’78, PhD’84 has been selected to receive the Richard A. Rasmussen Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators (NADIIIAA).
Carolyn Morris ’12 of Los Angeles, California, and originally of Shorewood, Wisconsin, was awarded Becton Dickinson’s Presidents Club Award for outstanding sales in the IDS division. Carolyn also was chosen as the recipient of Becton Dickinson’s W...
William Fagerstrom ’61, PhD’72 has retired a second time. After earning his bachelor’s degree, he worked for six years at E. I. DuPont and then returned to the UW for graduate school, where he taught manufacturing as an instructor in the Departmen...
