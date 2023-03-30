Skip Navigation

Rabbi Joel Mosbacher to Earn Honorary Doctorate of Divinity

Mar. 30, 2023
Category: Education

Rabbi Joel Mosbacher ’92 will earn his honorary doctor of divinity degree this May (2023) from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion from which he was ordained as a rabbi in 1998. The degree is awarded to Reform Jewish professionals for 25 years of service. Rabbi Mosbacher has served congregational pulpits in Dunwoody, Georgia; Mahwah, New Jersey; and, since 2016, New York City.

