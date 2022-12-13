Home
>
In Memoriam: Dorothy Krenz
In Memoriam: Dorothy Krenz
Dec. 13, 2022
Category: Obituary
Dorothy Veith Krenz ’53 passed away on September 25, 2022 in Strongsville, OH. Dorothy was a proud graduate of University of Wisconsin–Madison and fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers football teams. With a BS degree in geography, history, English, and Spanish, she was an educator for 39 years and was involved in numerous civic organizations and churches in Wisconsin and Ohio.
For more information, visit Cress Funeral and Cremation Services.
More Alumni Notes
John Tanner PhD’66 gave an invited talk at Cardiff, Wales, in February 2017.