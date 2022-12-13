Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

In Memoriam: Dorothy Krenz

In Memoriam: Dorothy Krenz

Dec. 13, 2022
Category: Obituary

Dorothy Veith Krenz ’53 passed away on September 25, 2022 in Strongsville, OH. Dorothy was a proud graduate of University of Wisconsin–Madison and fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers football teams. With a BS degree in geography, history, English, and Spanish, she was an educator for 39 years and was involved in numerous civic organizations and churches in Wisconsin and Ohio.

For more information, visit Cress Funeral and Cremation Services.
Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Scientific Award: John E. Tanner

John Tanner PhD’66 gave an invited talk at Cardiff, Wales, in February 2017.