Molly Kunz Stars in International Film

Feb. 03, 2022
Category: Performance

Molly Kunz ’14 stars in Studiocanal’s The Wolf and the Lion. It features a real wolf and lion and was filmed over the course of two years in the Canadian wilderness. Kunz attended the Paris premiere in October. After screening in many countries, it will arrive in U.S. theaters February 4, 2022. Her parents, Ed Kunz ’79 and Debbie Hansen Kunz ’79 were thrilled to visit her on location in northern Quebec province.

For more information, visit Blue Fox Entertainment.
