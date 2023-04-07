Michael Marcovici ’91 Named to 2023 Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” List

University of Wisconsin alumnus and Merrill Private Wealth advisor Michael Marcovici ’91 was recently named to the 2023 Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” list, which recognizes America’s best financial advisors. The rankings are based on data provided by approximately 6,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors and include factors such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

Michael is a managing director with Baldwin Marcovici Group, which provides wealth management solutions and personalized attention to affluent individuals and families. The group’s advisors combine their experience and understanding of complex financial needs with the broad capabilities of a global institution to help clients’ meet their goals.

With more than 30 years of financial management experience, Michael builds long-term client relationships grounded in personalization, coordination, and a commitment to extraordinary service. He offers stability and insight, combined with a relentless desire to anticipate client needs and exceed expectations.

Michael earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He serves on the board of directors for the Illinois Holocaust Museum and is a founding member of the Holocaust Remembrance Board, a foundation that supports the mission of education to diminish the existence of bias and prejudice.

Merrill holds the number two position of all firms for the second consecutive year, with 273 total advisors recognized on the 2023 Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” list.