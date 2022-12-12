Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Michael Maggiore Named Artistic Director of New York’s Film Forum

Michael Maggiore Named Artistic Director of New York’s Film Forum

Dec. 12, 2022
Category: Career

After getting his start programming films with the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee (1987–89), Michael Maggiore has been promoted to artistic director of Film Forum, an independent arthouse cinema in New York City. He has worked for Film Forum since 1994, working alongside Film Forum director Karen Cooper in programming theatrical premiere runs of international features, documentaries, and American independent films.

Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Michael Maggiore Named Artistic Director of New York’s Film Forum

Michael Maggiore ’89 has been promoted to artistic director of Film Forum, an independent arthouse cinema in New York City.