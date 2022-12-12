Home
Michael Maggiore Named Artistic Director of New York’s Film Forum
Dec. 12, 2022
Category: Career
After getting his start programming films with the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee (1987–89), Michael Maggiore has been promoted to artistic director of Film Forum, an independent arthouse cinema in New York City. He has worked for Film Forum since 1994, working alongside Film Forum director Karen Cooper in programming theatrical premiere runs of international features, documentaries, and American independent films.