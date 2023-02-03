Skip Navigation

Patrick McNally ’99 Elected President of Borgelt Powell

Feb. 03, 2023
Category: Career

Patrick D. McNally ’99 was elected president of Borgelt, Powell, Peterson & Frauen, S.C., a Milwaukee-based law firm specializing in civil litigation defense. McNally has been with the firm since 2002. He succeeds Frederick J. Strampe JD’97, who was appointed to the Waukesha County Circuit Court by Governor Tony Evers ’73, MS’76, PhD’86.

