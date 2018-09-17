Lynn Peterson elected president of the Portland, Oregon Metro Council

Lynn Peterson was handily elected President of the Metro Council in Portland, Oregon, the only regional governing body in the nation. She begins her term in January, 2019. Prior to this position, Lynn served as the State of Washington Secretary of Transportation under Governor Jay Inslee. She graduated from UW-Madison in 1992 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Her husband, Mark Peterson, also graduated from UW-Madison with a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. They live in the Portland area with their three Alaskan Malamutes.