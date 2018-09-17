Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Lynn Peterson elected president of the Portland, Oregon Metro Council

Lynn Peterson elected president of the Portland, Oregon Metro Council

Sep. 17, 2018
Category: Career

Lynn Peterson was handily elected President of the Metro Council in Portland, Oregon, the only regional governing body in the nation. She begins her term in January, 2019. Prior to this position, Lynn served as the State of Washington Secretary of Transportation under Governor Jay Inslee. She graduated from UW-Madison in 1992 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Her husband, Mark Peterson, also graduated from UW-Madison with a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. They live in the Portland area with their three Alaskan Malamutes.

Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Alumna Presents Disability Inclusion Workshop

Allison Johnson MS’21 presented her disability inclusion workshop at the Moebius Syndrome Conference on July 15, 2022.