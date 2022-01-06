Laura Davis Promoted to Partner at DeWitt LLP

Laura Davis JD’15 has been promoted to partner at DeWitt LLP law firm. Davis practices from DeWitt’s Madison office and is an experienced litigator in DeWitt’s Litigation, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment Relations, and Background Screening practice groups. Her practice focuses on enforcing and defending violations of federal statutory laws in federal courts and administrative agencies nationwide. She earned a JD, cum laude, from University of Wisconsin Law School and a BA and BASW from the University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign. Davis is admitted to practice in the State Bar of Wisconsin, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern and Western Districts of Wisconsin, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. She is a member of the American Bar Association, Dane County Bar Association, and Western District of Wisconsin Bar Association.