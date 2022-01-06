Skip Navigation

Kelly Kuschel Named “Lawyer to Keep on the Watch” by Latino Leaders Magazine

Jan. 06, 2022
Category: Recognition

Kelly Kuschel ’10 has been selected to appear on Latino Leaders Magazine’s 2021 Lawyers to Keep on the Watch list. In its second year, the list recognizes around 25 Latino lawyers who are on the path to becoming top Latino lawyers in the United States. Kelly was selected for his impressive background, successful work, and deep involvement within his community. The list was published in December 2021.

For more information, visit Morgan Lewis.
