Jonathan D’Cunha Leads Mayo Clinic Arizona Cardiothoracic Surgery

Jonathan D’Cunha ’90, MD, PhD, was recently named chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Mayo Clinic in Arizona. A native of the Badger state, he started his career as an undergraduate with a degree in molecular biology from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He then went on to be awarded an MD PhD scholarship and performed his thesis work in microbiology and immunology. After surgical training and subspecialty training in cardiothoracic surgery, he performed one of the first lung transplants in the United States using ex vivo lung perfusion. An accomplished academic surgeon, he now leads the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, with a bold vision for the future and the impact the team will have on an innovative vision for 2030 and beyond.