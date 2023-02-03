Skip Navigation

John Rumpf ’79 Retires from Baird

Feb. 03, 2023
Category: Career

John Rumpf ’79 retired from Baird as director of corporate communications on January 3, 2023, after more than two decades at the financial services firm.

