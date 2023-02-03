Home
John Rumpf ’79 Retires from Baird
John Rumpf ’79 retired from Baird as director of corporate communications on January 3, 2023, after more than two decades at the financial services firm.
Stanley Frey ’85 was named Honeywell’s Distinguished Technologist for 2022 at the annual Honeywell Technology Symposium.
Patrick D. McNally ’99 was elected president of Borgelt, Powell, Peterson & Frauen, S.C., a Milwaukee-based law firm specializing in civil litigation defense.
William Ribelin passed away November 14, 2022 in Spanish Fort, Alabama. Bill was born October 1, 1924, in Oxnard, California and grew up in in Riverside, California.
