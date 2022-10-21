Home
In Memoriam: Larry Bouffard
Oct. 21, 2022
Category: Obituary
Larry Bouffard ’55, passed away on September 5, 2022, at the age of 90. He earned his BA in finance at the University of Wisconsin and was a member of the ROTC and Psi Upsilon Fraternity. He became a certified public accountant in 1969 and earned his MBA from Pepperdine University in 1974. Larry and his wife, Maureen, had five children.
For more information, visit Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery.
