Governor Newsom Appoints Philip D. Mercado to the California Arts Council

Philip Mercado MD’90 is the regional chief of General Surgery for the Southern California Permanente Medical Group and a clinical instructor in the Harbor/UCLA Department of Surgery. Dr. Mercado and his husband, entertainment executive Todd Quinn, are major supporters of the arts and dedicated public servants. Since 2012, Dr. Mercado has served on the Board of Advisors at The Hammer Museum, and they are founding members of both Contemporary Friends, an art acquisition group at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Friends of Photography at UCLA Department of Art. He also serves as a Los Angeles City Commissioner, a member of the National Finance Team for the Democratic National Committee, and was a member of the national finance teams for the last two democratic presidential campaigns. Lastly, Dr. Mercado is a parent ambassador for the Harvard Westlake Admissions Department as well as vice chair of their Annual Giving program. He, his husband, and their three children live in Hollywood.