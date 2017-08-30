Ebony Flowers receives 2017 Rona Jaffe Foundation Writer’s Award

We are pleased to announce that prose writer, cartoonist, and University of Wisconsin alumna (M.S., 2012; Ph.D., 2017) EBONY FLOWERS will receive a 2017 Rona Jaffe Foundation Writer’s Award, which is given annually to six women writers who demonstrate excellence and promise in the early stages of their careers. Celebrating its 23rd year, the Rona Jaffe Awards have helped many women build successful writing careers by offering encouragement and financial support at a critical time. The Awards are $30,000 each and will be presented to the six recipients on September 14th in New York City.