Chase Phillips Makes Forbes’ Next-Generation Wealth Advisors

Chase Phillips Makes Forbes' Next-Generation Wealth Advisors

Nov. 22, 2021
Category: Career

Bank of America Merrill financial advisor and Badger alumnus Chase A. Phillips yet again made Forbes magazine’s list of Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors (forbes.com/top-next-gen-advisors). He’s made the list every year since it was first compiled in 2017. Chase is ranked No. 238 out of 500 advisors nationwide.

For more information, visit Washington Patch.
