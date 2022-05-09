Home
Charlene Yauch Promoted to Center Director
Charlene Yauch MS’97, MS’00, PhD’00 is now director of the Center for Quick Response Manufacturing at UW–Madison. Dr. Yauch has been an engineering educator for more than 20 years at UW–Madison, Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), and Oklahoma State University.
Charlene Yauch MS’97, MS’00, PhD’00 is now director of the Center for Quick Response Manufacturing at UW–Madison.
Legacy Private Trust Company recently announced the appointment of Marissa Downs ’01 to their board of directors.
Rachel A. Bicicchi MA’05, MA’10 has been promoted to Professor, Staley Library, at Millikin University
