Charlene Yauch Promoted to Center Director

May. 09, 2022
Category: Career

Charlene Yauch MS’97, MS’00, PhD’00 is now director of the Center for Quick Response Manufacturing at UW–Madison. Dr. Yauch has been an engineering educator for more than 20 years at UW–Madison, Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), and Oklahoma State University.

