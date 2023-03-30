Carl Markestad ’07 Opens New Business Headquarters

Carl Markestad, the founder and CEO of Carl’s Place, has opened a new company headquarters facility in Milton, Wisconsin. Carl’s Place is a leader in custom indoor golf simulators and home entertainment products. The new 65,000-square-foot space is more than double the size of its previous home and features additional space for product development, testing, and production, as well as a golf simulator showroom for potential customers to test setups, a cafeteria, and two bowling lanes. In the past three years, the Carl’s company has more than tripled its number of employees en route to becoming the leading provider of golf simulator screens, enclosures, and accessories.