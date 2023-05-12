C. Joshua “Josh” Wohlreich ’99 Develops Region’s First Single-Family Attached Rental Community

Reinventing the rental experience, Josh Wohlreich ’99 and his business partner cofounded Heyday in 2020 with the vision of bringing the first upscale single-story, single-family attached (SFA) build-to-rent (BTR) communities to the Midwest. In March this year, Wohlreich’s company celebrated its pre-leasing announcement at their debut development in Sun Prairie. Appealing to the two fastest growing rental demographics — millennials and baby boomers — Heyday developments are designed to create a true sense of community that can’t be found in traditional apartment complexes. The pet-friendly communities include amenities such as, abundant activated open spaces and walking paths, designer finishes, ample storage, private outdoor spaces, and an industry first: high-speed EV charging outlets installed in every attached private garage. The Heyday communities truly encourage residents to live like they own the place.

Since graduating from UW–Madison, and now a resident of Lincolnshire, IL, Wohlreich spent 14 years overseeing development projects for Stoneleigh Companies and Orchard Development. Throughout those critical years, which included the downturn in 2008, Wohlreich participated in all aspects of real estate development, from site identification, zoning and entitlement, to full-time onsite construction management, and overseeing property management for a diverse national multifamily and retail portfolio. Holding leadership roles in each discipline has informed his vision on how a development company can create communities and homes that best serve residents, and thus create value for the company and its investors. Heyday Sun Prairie expects move-ins to begin early to mid-summer 2023.