Bridget Haggerty Named Vice President of Advancement at Carthage College

Since joining Carthage College in 2016, Bridget Haggerty ’80 has elevated and helped launch a variety of campus initiatives, including the school’s Leaders in Philanthropy donor recognition program valuing committed donors at every level. She led the development of significant donor engagement programs, including the 75 Years of Black Excellence celebration, Wiggan-Kinniebrew Black Alumni Network, and a variety of pre-health alumni engagements. In three years, these efforts have yielded more than $1 million in donations for equity and inclusion and more than $750,000 in support of academic and student health care initiatives.

Bridget’s efforts have brought several new members to the Board of Trustees. She has played a significant role in recruiting alumni and parents in support of the college and has developed strong, collaborative relationships with faculty and staff across campus.

She leads a team of 12, including alumni engagement and fundraising professionals.