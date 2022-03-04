Skip Navigation

Barmak Kusha Promoted to Director of Infection Prevention and Control

Mar. 04, 2022
Category: Career

Barmak Kusha ’90 was promoted on July 10, 2021, to director of infection prevention and control at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, a 340-bed acute care hospital located in the Tampa area. Barmak had joined Trinity Hospital as infection preventionist in 2019.

