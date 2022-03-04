Home
>
Barmak Kusha Promoted to Director of Infection Prevention and Control
Barmak Kusha Promoted to Director of Infection Prevention and Control
Barmak Kusha ’90 was promoted on July 10, 2021, to director of infection prevention and control at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, a 340-bed acute care hospital located in the Tampa area. Barmak had joined Trinity Hospital as infection preventionist in 2019.
More Alumni Notes
Barmak Kusha ’90 was promoted on July 10, 2021, to director of infection prevention and control at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Betty Tolen Janecky ’42 passed away on October 30, 2021, at age 101.
Elizabeth “Tippy” Shutkin ’59 passed away on February 2, 2022, at the age of 84 in Palm Springs, California.
Madison native Dr. Casey Batten ’99 is lead medical team physician for the Los Angeles Rams.
Barmak Kusha ’90 was promoted on July 10, 2021, to director of infection prevention and control at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Betty Tolen Janecky ’42 passed away on October 30, 2021, at age 101.
Elizabeth “Tippy” Shutkin ’59 passed away on February 2, 2022, at the age of 84 in Palm Springs, California.
Madison native Dr. Casey Batten ’99 is lead medical team physician for the Los Angeles Rams.
Barmak Kusha ’90 was promoted on July 10, 2021, to director of infection prevention and control at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Betty Tolen Janecky ’42 passed away on October 30, 2021, at age 101.
Elizabeth “Tippy” Shutkin ’59 passed away on February 2, 2022, at the age of 84 in Palm Springs, California.
Madison native Dr. Casey Batten ’99 is lead medical team physician for the Los Angeles Rams.