Home
>
Badger Tequila Trading Partner: Christopher Winkler ’93
Badger Tequila Trading Partner: Christopher Winkler ’93
Chris Winkler ’93 has recently started Tequila Trading Partners (TTP) with his partner Jaime Valencia. TTP is an international tequila aging and distribution company that is working to promote quality aged tequila around the world. TTP is partnering with a prestigious distillery and tequila from Jalisco Mexico called El Viejito that has been distilling and selling high quality tequila since 1937. To tequila and health!
More Alumni Notes
Chris Winkler ’93 has recently started Tequila Trading Partners (TTP) with his partner Jaime Valencia. TTP is an international tequila aging and distribution company that is working to promote quality aged tequila around the world.
Ronald David Pinsky ’67 passed away on Friday, March 24, in Annapolis, MD.
Gary Karner MS’78, PhD’84 has been selected to receive the Richard A. Rasmussen Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators (NADIIIAA).
Carolyn Morris ’12 of Los Angeles, California, and originally of Shorewood, Wisconsin, was awarded Becton Dickinson’s Presidents Club Award for outstanding sales in the IDS division. Carolyn also was chosen as the recipient of Becton Dickinson’s W...
Chris Winkler ’93 has recently started Tequila Trading Partners (TTP) with his partner Jaime Valencia. TTP is an international tequila aging and distribution company that is working to promote quality aged tequila around the world.
Ronald David Pinsky ’67 passed away on Friday, March 24, in Annapolis, MD.
Gary Karner MS’78, PhD’84 has been selected to receive the Richard A. Rasmussen Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators (NADIIIAA).
Carolyn Morris ’12 of Los Angeles, California, and originally of Shorewood, Wisconsin, was awarded Becton Dickinson’s Presidents Club Award for outstanding sales in the IDS division. Carolyn also was chosen as the recipient of Becton Dickinson’s W...
Chris Winkler ’93 has recently started Tequila Trading Partners (TTP) with his partner Jaime Valencia. TTP is an international tequila aging and distribution company that is working to promote quality aged tequila around the world.
Ronald David Pinsky ’67 passed away on Friday, March 24, in Annapolis, MD.
Gary Karner MS’78, PhD’84 has been selected to receive the Richard A. Rasmussen Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators (NADIIIAA).
Carolyn Morris ’12 of Los Angeles, California, and originally of Shorewood, Wisconsin, was awarded Becton Dickinson’s Presidents Club Award for outstanding sales in the IDS division. Carolyn also was chosen as the recipient of Becton Dickinson’s W...