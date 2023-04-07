Skip Navigation

Badger Tequila Trading Partner: Christopher Winkler ’93

Chris Winkler ’93 has recently started Tequila Trading Partners (TTP) with his partner Jaime Valencia. TTP is an international tequila aging and distribution company that is working to promote quality aged tequila around the world. TTP is partnering with a prestigious distillery and tequila from Jalisco Mexico called El Viejito that has been distilling and selling high quality tequila since 1937. To tequila and health!

For more information, visit Tequila Trading Partners.
