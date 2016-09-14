Skip Navigation

Badger honored as 40 Under 40: Laura Gmeinder

Sep. 14, 2016
Category: Recognition

Laura Gmeinder was honored as part of the 2016 In Business Magazine’s “40 Under 40” list for her professional and civic contributions to the Madison community.

She is the founder of Laura Gmeinder Coaching & Consulting, LLC which provides leadership coaching and business consulting, with an emphasis on developing the potential of women. In addition, Laura is a motivational speaker and facilitator.

