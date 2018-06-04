Purchase College Names Anne Kern New Dean for Global Strategy and International Programs

Purchase College, SUNY, is pleased to announce that Anne M. Kern has been named Dean for Global Strategy and International Programs. Dr. Kern is Associate Professor of Cinema Studies and Director of the Ciné Nomad Project, a transnational collaborative filmmaking program, at Purchase College. A native of Waukesha, WI, she received her BA at University of Wisconsin, Madison, her MA at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, and her Ph.D. in Film Studies and Comparative Literature from Yale University. She has published work on cinema, surrealism and psychoanalysis in venues ranging from Cinema Journal to Le Monde. For three years, until 2017, she served as Director of Programming of the Focus on French Cinema film festival. In 2017, the Cultural Minister of France awarded Dr. Kern the rank of Chevalier in the Order of Arts and Letters for her contributions to French cinema and culture.

Purchase College Provost Barry Pearson said, “Dr. Kern’s commitment to comprehensive global education is in clear evidence through her work to create, develop, and implement the Ciné Nomad Project. The transnational collaborative filmmaking program—executed simultaneously this year in Africa, Haiti, and New York—creates intercultural learning that is curricular and experiential through the formation of multinational filmmaking teams in each of the three locations. The project has also greatly expanded the study abroad opportunities in Africa and Haiti for the entire college, which will be sustained through support of key institutional partners in each country.”