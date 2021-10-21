Skip Navigation

Angeline Babel Elected to Partner

Oct. 21, 2021
Category: Career

Angeline Babel PhD’04 has been elected to Partner at Quarles & Brady. Babel is a Madison-based member of the Intellectual Property team. She represents a broad range of clients in all aspects of patent law in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology fields, including patent prosecution, strategic management of patent portfolios, freedom-to-operate opinions, and due diligence and landscape analysis. She is familiar with preparing and prosecuting both United States and foreign patent applications. Babel received her BS from Northwestern University, a PhD in cancer biology from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and a JD from Chicago Kent College of Law.

