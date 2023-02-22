A Badger in Brussels?: James Neupert ’75, MBA’78

Skip Navigation

Feb. 22, 2023
Category: Memories

In the early 1990s, we moved our Euro HQ from London to Brussels. A new director of finance was appointed when we moved to Belgium. He made an appointment to meet me in my new office in Brussels. As we talked, Leopold Delvaux saw a picture taped to the file rack on my desk and said — Great picture of Lake Mendota and the Union Terrace. I asked him if he’d been there. He said — I’m a Badger. I went to grad school at the UW and my wife and I and our young kids lived in DeForest. Leopold and I worked very closely over the next three years and then have remained close friends after I returned to the USA in the late 1990s. A Badger from Belgium and DeForest. James Neupert ’75, MBA’78, Atherton, CA

