Alumni Achievements

Jim Abrahams x’66

filmmaker, founder of the Charlie Foundation for Ketogenic Therapies

Mason Adams ’40, MA’41

Emmy Award–winning TV actor (Lou Grant)

Iris Apfel ’43

fashion icon

Charlie Berens ’09

creator of the Manitowoc Minute, a comedic take on the news with a Wisconsin twist

Andrew Bergman MA’66, PhD’70

film director/producer and writer (It Could Happen to You, Blazing Saddles)

Chester Biscardi ’70, MA’72, MM’74

composer

Jerry Bock ’48

co-composer of Fiddler on the Roof and Fiorello!

Phyllis Bramson MA’64

artist

Carol Helen Beule ’69, MFA’72

Emmy Award–winning costume designer (Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland)

Stephen Burrows ’84

actor, film director

Erin Lee Carr ’10

director and producer for HBO documentaries; author of All That You Leave Behind, a memoire about her father, David Carr, a New York Times columnist

Dale Chihuly MS’67

glass artist (Mendota Wall in the Kohl Center)

Carrie Coon MFA’06

actor who starred in the movie Gone Girl and on stage

Joan Cusack ’84

actor (Working Girl, In & Out, Grosse Pointe Blank)

Lee (Louis) De Boer ’74

HBO mogul

André De Shields ’70

Emmy and Tony Award–winning actor, Broadway actor (The Full Monty, Hadestown), director

Howard Dratch ’67

filmmaker

Michael Feldman ’70

host of public radio show Whad’Ya Know?

Sandi Fellman MFA’75

photographer

Jerome “Jerry” Frautschi ’56

donor of $205 million to create Madison’sOverture Center

Zona Gale 1895, MA1899

author; first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for drama (Miss Lulu Bett, 1921)

Libby Geist ’02

former vice president and executive producer, ESPN Films and Original Content

Lauren Goff MFA’06

award-winning fiction writer

Erica Gruen MS’75

former president and CEO, Food Network

Uta Hagen x’41, honorary doctorate ’00

Broadway actor and acting teacher

Emily Hahn ’26

adventurer and travel writer who helped introduce U.S. readers to China, author of more than 50 books

Jane Hammond MFA’77

artist

Lorraine Hansberry x’52

playwright, author (Raisin in the Sun)

Lisa Heller ’90

executive vice president of HBO documentary and family programming

Kevin Henkes x’83

children’s book author and illustrator; winner of the Caldecott Medal (Kitten’s First Full Moon, 2004)

Jim Hirsch ’69

Hollywood screenwriter and producer (The Incredible Hulk, Rome)

Lee Hoiby ’47

composer

Anders Holm ’03

actor who has starred in Workaholics and The Mindy Project

bell hooks MA’76

cultural critic, author, poet

Mac Huff ’77

choral arranger

William Immerman ’59

film studio executive

Jane Kaczmarek ’79

actor (Malcolm in the Middle)

Kelly Kahl ’89

president of CBS Entertainment

Ben Karlin ’93

television producer and writer (The Daily Show, The Colbert Report, Modern Family)

Rocco Landesman ’69

Broadway producer and former chair, National Endowment for the Arts

Sherrie Levine MFA’72

artist

Steve Levitan ’84

TV writer, director, executive producer (Just Shoot Me!, Modern Family)

Truman Lowe MFA’73

sculptor, 2008 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient

Michael Mann ’65

filmmaker (Public Enemies, The Insider, The Last of the Mohicans)

Fredric March ’20

Oscar-winning actor (Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, 1931; The Best Years of Our Lives, 1946)

Steve Marmel ’88

comedian, writer, TV producer

Steve Miller x’67

rock singer (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, 2016)

Thomas L. Miller ’62

TV writer/producer (Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Bosom Buddies, Perfect Strangers)

Walter Mirisch ’42

producer (The Magnificent Seven, In the Heat of the Night, West Side Story, The Apartment)

Erroll Morris ’69

movie, cable TV, and documentary producer (The Thin BlueLine, Gates of Heaven, The Fog of War)

Tracy Nelson ’67

country singer

Hans Obma ’02

actor (Better Call Saul; known for expertise with accents and playing villains)

Zorba Paster ’69

public radio host (On Your Health)

Meinhardt Raabe ’37

actor (The Wizard of Oz)

Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings ’18

Pulitzer Prize–winning author of The Yearling

Nicole Rocklin ’01

producer who was part of team who won an Oscar for the movie Spotlight

Josh Sapan ’75

president and CEO, AMC Networks

Richard Schickel ’55

Time magazine film critic

Al Schwartz ’53

retired TV producer, longtime producer and director of the Golden Globe Awards and American Music Awards

Ben Sidran ’67

jazz pianist

Glenn Silber ’72

documentary filmmaker (The War at Home)

Danez Smith ’12

award-winning poet who authored the collections [insert] Boy and Don't Call Us Dead: Poems, both of which have received multiple awards

Joey Soloway ’87

director, author, and GLBTQ+ activist who created the Amazon series Transparent, 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient

Brian Stack MA’88

writer for all three of Conan O’Brian’s shows and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Richard Steiner ’68

coproducer, Broadway musicals

Peter Straub ’65

gothic author, 2009 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient

Susan Straub ’66

founder of New York City nonprofit Read to Me, 2009 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient

John Szarkowski ’48

photographer, former director of photography at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City

Brandon Taylor MS’17

former scientist turned award-winning novelist

Peter Tiboris ’70, MS’74

conductor and founder of Mid America Productions

Daniel J. Travanti ’63

Emmy Award–winning actor (Hill Street Blues)

Butch Vig ’80

music producer of bands (Nirvana, Garbage)

James Watrous ’31, MA’33, PhD’39

painter of Memorial Union’s Paul Bunyan murals

Eudora Welty ’2

author (Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, The Optimist’s Daughter, 1973)

Allee Willis ’69

composer of hit songs such as “September” and the Friends theme song, noted collector of kitsch

Michael Wilmington x’68

Chicago Tribune film critic

Frank Lloyd Wright x1890

architect