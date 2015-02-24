Badger Birthday: Wisconsin’s Fantasy and Horror King

Feb. 24 is the birthday of August Derleth ’30. Born in 1909, Derleth rose to fame as an author of fixation (and often horror stories). Derleth was a friend of H.P. Lovecraft’s, and he founded the publishing firm Arkham House to reprint and popularize Lovecraft’s work. His book The Shield of the Valiant (which isn’t horror but rather is part of his more literary Sac Prairie Saga) is largely set on the UW’s campus.