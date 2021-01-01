Women’s Gymnastic Team

No, at UW-Madison, women’s gymnastics is no longer considered a varsity sport, but rather a student organization. In the early 1990s, Athletic Director Pat Richter eliminated five varsity sports — including both men’s and women’s gymnastics — in order to help reduce a $2.1 million athletic department deficit.

Afterward, the teams were given club status, and they practiced in the Red Gym until 1997, when the Red Gym was renovated. Gymnastics then lost its status as a club, and the women’s group did not became a student organization until the 2002–2003 season. The men’s team followed suit the next year, and both teams now practice at an off-campus gym on Madison’s east side.