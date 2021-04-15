What You Don’t Know about Exercise

Skip Navigation

Moderated by the UW Department of Kinesiology’s chair, you’ll hear from select department faculty members as they talk about their innovative research examining movement disorders, the effects of specializing in one sport or activity at a young age, physical activity in cancer survivors and aging populations, and more.

April 15, 2021
