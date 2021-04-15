Home
>
What You Don’t Know about Exercise
What You Don’t Know about Exercise
Moderated by the UW Department of Kinesiology’s chair, you’ll hear from select department faculty members as they talk about their innovative research examining movement disorders, the effects of specializing in one sport or activity at a young age, physical activity in cancer survivors and aging populations, and more.
April 15, 2021
Share This Story
Related News and Stories
Two UW professors will read their important poetry about Black identity and the brutal realities of being Black in the U.S.
Alumni and friends joined top UW faculty to explore a range of the College of Letters & Science’s (L&S) curiosity-driven research.
Get a taste of moderator Robin Shepard’s expertise on the complexities of craft brews from alumni brewers.
Wednesday Nite @ the Lab Public Science Series Celebrates
10th Anniversary on February 17 with Special Presentation.
There was no velvet rope or red carpet, no searchlights or paparazzi, but for the evening of April 8, Union South did its best impression of Hollyw...
Alumni from across the country have a barrel of fun with UW brewing expert Robin Shepard PhD’93.
The roots of German brewing traditions run deep in the state of Wisconsin, so it’s not surprising that many of our Badger grads have found their ca...
Two UW professors will read their important poetry about Black identity and the brutal realities of being Black in the U.S.
Alumni and friends joined top UW faculty to explore a range of the College of Letters & Science’s (L&S) curiosity-driven research.
Get a taste of moderator Robin Shepard’s expertise on the complexities of craft brews from alumni brewers.
Wednesday Nite @ the Lab Public Science Series Celebrates
10th Anniversary on February 17 with Special Presentation.
There was no velvet rope or red carpet, no searchlights or paparazzi, but for the evening of April 8, Union South did its best impression of Hollyw...
Alumni from across the country have a barrel of fun with UW brewing expert Robin Shepard PhD’93.
The roots of German brewing traditions run deep in the state of Wisconsin, so it’s not surprising that many of our Badger grads have found their ca...
Two UW professors will read their important poetry about Black identity and the brutal realities of being Black in the U.S.
Alumni and friends joined top UW faculty to explore a range of the College of Letters & Science’s (L&S) curiosity-driven research.
Get a taste of moderator Robin Shepard’s expertise on the complexities of craft brews from alumni brewers.
Wednesday Nite @ the Lab Public Science Series Celebrates
10th Anniversary on February 17 with Special Presentation.
There was no velvet rope or red carpet, no searchlights or paparazzi, but for the evening of April 8, Union South did its best impression of Hollyw...
Alumni from across the country have a barrel of fun with UW brewing expert Robin Shepard PhD’93.
The roots of German brewing traditions run deep in the state of Wisconsin, so it’s not surprising that many of our Badger grads have found their ca...