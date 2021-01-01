Journalism Professor Jack Mitchell is happy to report, "WHA is alive and well at 970 AM" and is the lead station for the statewide "Ideas Network" of Wisconsin Public Radio.

WHA, under the call letters 9XM, began transmitting voice and sound throughout campus in 1917. In that year, under the leadership of Professor Earle M. Terry, UW students built and operated the "wireless telephone" transmitter in Sterling Hall. Since then, the radio station has continuously broadcast - even during World War I, when it received special authorization to communicate with U.S. Navy stations of the Great Lakes.

After returning to public service, the station changed its call letters from 9XM to the famous WHA on January 13, 1922. The Wisconsin Official Marker at Vilas Hall upholds the station's reputation as the "the oldest station in the nation."