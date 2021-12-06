Worth a Thousand Words: 20 Months of Madison

I bought my first camera my sophomore year of college and, within a few months, what started as a hobby quickly became a lucrative side hustle. However, when I graduated from UW–Madison in 2018, I knew I wouldn’t be able to support myself off of my freelance work alone, so I accepted a project management position at a tech company in Madison. I quit in October 2019 with high hopes, fully expecting to be shooting for clients all over the world and leaving Madison behind. Then the pandemic hit. Almost every client canceled their shoots, and the calendar that I had spent months filling up was suddenly empty. It was March 2020, and I knew I had to pivot, so I picked up my camera and hit the streets, showcasing the version of Wisconsin that I saw, accumulating 50,000-plus followers across my social media platforms in the span of a year and a half. Now in the final months of 2021, I find myself still in Madison, incredibly happy to be here, and excited to share what I captured.