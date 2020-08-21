UW Week in Review: August 17–21

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

New Grant to Help Emergency Departments Identify and Prepare for Future Waves of COVID-19

A project led by UW professor Manish Shah, in collaboration with UW Health and the Marshfield Clinical Research Institute, received a COVID-19 Response Grant from the Wisconsin Partnership Program at the UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health. With this support, the project will develop and test an advanced surveillance system to identify future waves of the pandemic. Read more >>

Smart Restart Update for the Campus Community

This week, campus leaders led two virtual discussions — one for graduate students and the second for the campus community — to provide updates about Smart Restart. See the campus-community update that place Friday morning >>

Taking Down Cancer with Tech

At the inaugural Wisconsin Medicine livestream event, UW professors Howard Bailey, Melissa Skala MS’04, Mark Burkard, and Jacques Galipeau spoke in a panel discussion — moderated by the UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health dean Robert Golden — about UW–Madison’s advancements in individualized cancer treatment. Read more >>

UW–Madison School of Education: Impact 2030

This week, the UW’s School of Education announced a new initiative — Impact 2030 — that will further strengthen the field. One of the initiative’s programs, the Teacher Pledge, will help address the teacher shortage in Wisconsin. See the announcement >>

And read more about the Teacher Pledge >>

Obituary: Phillip Robinson “Phil” Certain

Phil Certain PhD’69, dean of the UW’s College of Letters & Science from 1993 to 2004, died August 11 at the age of 76. Remember his legacy >>

A Time-Honored Tradition with a Twist

Last weekend marked the start of UW Housing’s early drop-off program, in which more than 360 students settled into their dorm rooms. In keeping with safety precautions, the move-in experience looked a little different than usual. Get a glimpse into incoming first-year student Bella Rosenberg’s move-in day, shared with her father, Todd Rosenberg ’90. See the gallery >>