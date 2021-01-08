UW Week in Review: January 4–8

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Chancellor Blank Statement on Violence at the U.S. Capitol

In a statement, Chancellor Blank reiterated the UW’s duty to teach civic responsibility after violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. “I join all those who condemn this insurrection, the use of violence, and the desecration of an American democratic institution,” she wrote. Read more >>

First Employees and Students Receive COVID-19 Vaccine at University Health Services

On Tuesday, University Health Services gave its first inoculations of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible UW students and employees. Get an inside look at the much-awaited moment. See the video >>

Wisconsin Badgers Win Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Despite a season filled with hurdles, the Badgers came out triumphant with a win in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Watch the team's celebration >>

Fourteen Campus Sites Will Support COVID-19 Testing in Spring

The UW has added 12 new testing sites, making a total of 14, to accommodate the enhanced, no-cost testing regimen for students and employees during the spring semester. Campus expects to conduct about 70,000 tests each week, in addition to University Housing. Read more >>

Covering Faces Around Kids Won’t Mask Emotions

UW researchers have found that, even with face coverings, children can understand facial expressions. “Kids are really resilient,” said Ashley Ruba, a postdoctoral researcher in UW–Madison’s Child Emotion Lab. “They’re able to adjust to the information they’re given, and it doesn’t look like wearing masks will slow down their development in this case.” Read more >>

Year-End Snowfall Blankets Campus

An end-of-year snowfall coated the UW campus in winter wonderment. See the photo gallery >>