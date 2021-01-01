University of Wisconsin’s Arboretum

Established during the Great Depression, the Arboretum is an extension of the University of Wisconsin and is used by students and faculty for research and class work. Madison was growing at a rapid rate at that time, and citizens recognized the need to preserve green space. As a result, local civic leaders donated most of the Arboretum’s land during the 1920s. Crews from the Civilian Conservation Corps did the manual labor to create the Arboretum between 1935 and 1941. Today, thanks to decades of dedication, our Arboretum boasts the world’s oldest and most extensive collection of restored ecosystems, including savannas, prairies, deciduous forests, conifer forests, wetlands, and native gardens spanning 1,260 acres bordering Lake Wingra.