Yes — there is someone who climbs the tower to play the bells. From August 1986 to the fall of 2016, that someone was Lyle Anderson ’68, MM’77: the ninth person in the UW’s history to hold the title of university carillonneur. But how, exactly, does one “play” a sandstone tower with 56 bells? “It’s more than a piano and more than a harpsichord,” Anderson told the Cap Times in 2012. “But not much more.” In 2013, the bells rang beyond the UW–Madison campus when Anderson’s rendition of HBO’s Game of Thrones theme music went viral. Until his retirement last fall, he played public concerts on Sunday afternoons — about 40 per year. In April, it was announced that Anderson would be returning to the tower to play two concerts per month.