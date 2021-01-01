The Cost of Education

According to the UW’s Almanac, the tuition for a semester when you started in fall 1959 was $300. (Had you been an in-state student, it would have been $110.) It continued at that rate through the 1959–60 and 1960–61 academic years. But then came a big boost, to $362.50 per semester in 1961–62, and then to $375 per semester in 1962–63. If you took a more-or-less standard eight semesters to graduate (spring and fall through those four years), you spent a total of $2,675 on tuition.