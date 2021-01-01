The iron entry at the Tripp Hall gatehouse is original to the 1926 quadrangle of buildings. Originally called the Van Hise Dormitories, Tripp and Adams Halls were the first on-campus men's housing for students after North and South Halls were converted to classrooms. The grouping of several buildings around a courtyard was intended to create a sense of community, and attendants were stationed at the gatehouses to "furnish information, distribute mail and relay telephone calls."

According to a university report, the gates did not prevent dormitory residents from an inaugurating their new quarters with a ruckus: "On the first night in the new dorms a group from Adams Hall with saxophones, clarinets, and other noisemakers woke everyone within earshot until a group in Tripp Hall counter attacked with fire hoses. The following day the groups met to discuss house rules and quiet hours."