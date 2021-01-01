Tragedy on Campus

On May 26, 1968, Christine Rothschild, a freshman from Chicago, was found stabbed to death outside Sterling Hall on campus. Despite decades of investigation, her murder has never been solved.

You're not alone in remembering the promising UW student. On the 40th anniversary of her death, Chris Rothschild's family and friends along with UW administrators and police officers gathered for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Carillon Tower on Observatory Drive. Linda Schulko '71, MA'72 of Fort Worth, Texas, arranged the event and has continued to advocate for the investigation of her friend's death. UW police detectives remain on the case and believe the memorial ceremony could provide the "spark" they need to solve the murder.