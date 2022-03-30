Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

The Wisconsin Idea: Crossword Puzzle

The Wisconsin Idea: Crossword Puzzle

Esther Seidlitz
March 30, 2022
Flamingle >

If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Day of the Badger

How many Days of the Badger have there been?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
quiz

Quiz: Flamingo Match

Test your memory with this flamingo matching challenge.

Read More >
Flamingle,
News

How will you seize the day? Get involved in Day of the Badger, April 5–6, by giving to your passion, wearing red, and celebrating the UW.