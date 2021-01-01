The Octopus, known around campus as “the Octy,” was a satirical publication started in 1919 that poked fun at faculty, the administration and prohibition. Even though most writers were involved in Greek life, the magazine also satirized fraternity and sorority life. The publication ran until 1960, spending the last years of its run with offices in the basement of the University Club. Rumor has it that two things killed the Octy — the magazines MAD and Playboy.